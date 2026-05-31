Grandfield & Dodd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,104 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,303 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up 3.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Johnson Controls International worth $61,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 62.8% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 123.3% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $134.05 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $138.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.93. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $99.11 and a 12 month high of $147.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $147.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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