Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $26.92 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,986 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 4,132 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC's holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $26,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $30,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total value of $824,404.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,037.12. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $338.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $323.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of APD stock opened at $278.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.11 and a 1 year high of $307.96. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $294.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.14. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.81 dividend. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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