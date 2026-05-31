Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases Shares of 26,657 A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,657 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,261 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,240 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other news, SVP Darrell W. Schuh sold 1,104 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $82,126.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at $163,732.39. This trade represents a 33.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS opened at $56.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.65. A. O. Smith Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.06 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.84%.The business's revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. A. O. Smith's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered A. O. Smith from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered A. O. Smith from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $69.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on AOS

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of water heating and water treatment products for residential and commercial applications. Since its founding in 1874, the company has built a reputation for producing reliable, energy-efficient water heaters, boilers and pressure vessels. Its product portfolio encompasses gas, electric, condensing and tankless water heaters, as well as specialty boilers designed to meet a variety of building and industrial needs.

The company operates through two primary segments: North America and Asia.

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