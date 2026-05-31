Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 28,306 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 28,306 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 176.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of GILD stock opened at $134.43 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.46 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The stock has a market cap of $166.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $396,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,907,973.57. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,670. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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