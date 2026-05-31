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Grandfield & Dodd LLC Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
Walt Disney logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its Walt Disney stake by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, selling 7,300 shares and leaving it with 224,056 shares valued at about $25.5 million.
  • Despite the cut, institutional ownership remains high, with hedge funds and other investors continuing to add or adjust positions; institutions now own 65.71% of Disney’s stock.
  • Disney’s latest quarter showed better-than-expected results, with EPS of $1.57 and revenue of $25.17 billion, while analysts overall still rate the stock a “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $134.47.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Walt Disney.

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,056 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.4% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $101.99 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $101.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.78. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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