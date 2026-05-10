Grange Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Grange Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. Blue Owl Capital makes up approximately 1.2% of Grange Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 166.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,115 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth $28,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OBDC

Key Blue Owl Capital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Blue Owl Capital this week:

Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target on Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) from $12.00 to $11.00 and kept an “equal weight” rating, signaling limited upside from current levels. Benzinga

Wells Fargo lowered its price target on from $12.00 to $11.00 and kept an “equal weight” rating, signaling limited upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: The company’s Q1 2026 earnings missed estimates, with EPS of $0.31 versus $0.35 expected and revenue of $391.0 million versus $422.0 million expected, reinforcing concerns about weaker net investment income. Zacks

The company’s Q1 2026 earnings missed estimates, with EPS of $0.31 versus $0.35 expected and revenue of $391.0 million versus $422.0 million expected, reinforcing concerns about weaker net investment income. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary said lower base rates and tighter spreads weighed on results, and new commitments nearly halved, suggesting slower near-term business momentum. Seeking Alpha

Market commentary said lower base rates and tighter spreads weighed on results, and new commitments nearly halved, suggesting slower near-term business momentum. Negative Sentiment: Blue Owl also said it will reduce private credit exposure to software, which may reflect a more cautious underwriting stance in a sector investors have been watching closely. MSN

Blue Owl also said it will reduce private credit exposure to software, which may reflect a more cautious underwriting stance in a sector investors have been watching closely. Neutral Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share and signaled significant liquidity, which helps support the investment case but does not fully offset earnings concerns. MSN

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share and signaled significant liquidity, which helps support the investment case but does not fully offset earnings concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Moody’s upgrade for Blue Owl’s BDCs to Baa2 could improve funding costs over time, potentially helping margins if credit conditions remain stable. BBN Times

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE OBDC opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $422.02 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.9%. Blue Owl Capital's payout ratio is 119.35%.

Blue Owl Capital declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation NYSE: OBDC is a publicly traded business development company sponsored by Blue Owl Capital, a global alternative asset manager. Launched in 2020, the firm provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across various industries. As an externally managed BDC, Blue Owl Capital Corporation leverages the deep credit‐investment capabilities of its sponsor to deliver flexible capital tailored to the needs of growing businesses.

The company's investment activities span a range of private credit products, including first‐lien senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second‐lien financings, mezzanine debt, and minority equity co-investments.

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