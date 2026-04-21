GraniteShares Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 347,870 Arbor Realty Trust $ABR

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 347,870 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,699,000. Arbor Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.6% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Arbor Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $7,897,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $4,942,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 184.2% during the third quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 348,371 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 225,775 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,042 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 72,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 969,935 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,843,000 after buying an additional 80,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABR shares. Zacks Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus price target of $9.00.

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Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of ABR opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 394.59 and a current ratio of 394.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.34. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Arbor Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.18%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: ABR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the origination, acquisition, financing, structuring and management of commercial real estate loans and securities. The company focuses primarily on multifamily and commercial mortgage lending, targeting properties such as apartment communities, senior housing and healthcare facilities. Through both agency and non-agency channels, Arbor Realty Trust seeks to deliver liquidity solutions to borrowers while generating stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Core business activities include originating first-mortgage loans secured by multifamily and mixed-use properties, as well as providing mezzanine financing and preferred equity investments.

Further Reading

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