Great Hill Capital LLC Trims Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Great Hill Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,243 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 125,461 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.3% of Great Hill Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Great Hill Capital LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $113.15 on Tuesday. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $142.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $568.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.46 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.80.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Arete Research upped their price objective on Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Intel from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.69.

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Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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