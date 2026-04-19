Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $17.48 Million Holdings in RH $RH

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,575 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares during the period. RH comprises 2.1% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.52% of RH worth $17,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in RH by 713.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in RH by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in RH by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company's stock.

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More RH News

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Positive Sentiment: Short-covering/technical rebound: elevated short interest (reported ~35.6% of the float) created a setup where outsized upside can occur when sentiment stabilizes or bargain hunters step in; that dynamic appears to be the main driver of the bounce. Read More.

Short-covering/technical rebound: elevated short interest (reported ~35.6% of the float) created a setup where outsized upside can occur when sentiment stabilizes or bargain hunters step in; that dynamic appears to be the main driver of the bounce. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum/bargain-hunting vs fundamentals: some investors are likely buying after the steep pullback (technical recovery), but there’s no clear new positive company announcement underpinning a sustained fundamental turnaround. Read More.

Momentum/bargain-hunting vs fundamentals: some investors are likely buying after the steep pullback (technical recovery), but there’s no clear new positive company announcement underpinning a sustained fundamental turnaround. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing legal/claims risk: Pomerantz LLP has launched an investor investigation related to RH, which raises the prospect of litigation or settlements that can pressure the stock and increase uncertainty. Read More.

Ongoing legal/claims risk: Pomerantz LLP has launched an investor investigation related to RH, which raises the prospect of litigation or settlements that can pressure the stock and increase uncertainty. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent weak results and cautious guidance: RH reported a disappointing quarter and issued a cautious fiscal‑2026 outlook (low single‑digit revenue growth and margin targets), prompting analyst downgrades and driving the earlier selloff that created today’s short-covering rally. Read More.

Recent weak results and cautious guidance: RH reported a disappointing quarter and issued a cautious fiscal‑2026 outlook (low single‑digit revenue growth and margin targets), prompting analyst downgrades and driving the earlier selloff that created today’s short-covering rally. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling/positioning: recent insider sales and heavy bearish institutional positioning indicate continued skepticism among some stakeholders, which could limit the upside if fundamentals don’t improve. Read More.

RH Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of RH stock opened at $140.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.15 and a 200-day moving average of $172.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28. RH has a 12-month low of $106.30 and a 12-month high of $257.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.10.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.68). RH had a negative return on equity of 567.82% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company had revenue of $842.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $873.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $1,517,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,370,440. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $283.00 to $202.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of RH from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $176.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on RH

RH Company Profile

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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