Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) $GBX Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX - Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,824,582 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 69,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.38% of Greenbrier Companies worth $178,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,188 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,198 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,747 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,229 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company's stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts: Sign Up

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

GBX opened at $50.51 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.48. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $59.19.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $667.02 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 5.12%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Greenbrier Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Greenbrier Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GBX. Zacks Research lowered Greenbrier Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $49.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading supplier of freight transportation equipment and services. The company designs, engineers and manufactures railroad freight cars—such as intermodal well cars, covered hoppers, tank cars and double-stack cars—as well as marine barges for domestic and international customers. Beyond original equipment production, Greenbrier provides aftermarket services including maintenance, repair, refurbishment and mechanical overhauls under long-term service agreements.

Greenbrier's operations are organized into OEM and aftermarket segments, with manufacturing facilities and engineering centers across North America, Europe and Russia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Greenbrier Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Greenbrier Companies wasn't on the list.

While Greenbrier Companies currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here