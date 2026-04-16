Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Lamb Weston $LW

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,428 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 115.5% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 446 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LW

Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of LW opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.49. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $67.07. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 23.77%. Lamb Weston's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Lamb Weston's payout ratio is 71.03%.

Trending Headlines about Lamb Weston

Here are the key news stories impacting Lamb Weston this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jana Partners (a director-level holder) has been buying sizeable blocks of LW stock across April (totaling ~386,000 shares across Apr 7–15) and disclosed another 50,000-share purchase on Apr 15, boosting its ownership to ~5.4M shares — a strong signal of insider confidence and potential activist interest. Insider Buying Alert

Jana Partners (a director-level holder) has been buying sizeable blocks of LW stock across April (totaling ~386,000 shares across Apr 7–15) and disclosed another 50,000-share purchase on Apr 15, boosting its ownership to ~5.4M shares — a strong signal of insider confidence and potential activist interest. Positive Sentiment: Lamb Weston announced a quarterly dividend of $0.38 (annualized $1.52; ~3.5% yield) with an ex-dividend date of May 8 and payable June 5 — supports income investors and can underpin the share price. MarketBeat: LW profile

Lamb Weston announced a quarterly dividend of $0.38 (annualized $1.52; ~3.5% yield) with an ex-dividend date of May 8 and payable June 5 — supports income investors and can underpin the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research released a series of Apr 15 estimate revisions for LW: several near-term quarterly EPS cuts (Q1–Q2 2027 and Q1–Q2 2028, Q4 2026/2027) but upgrades for some quarters (notably Q3 2027 and Q3 2028) and a small raise to FY2026; Zacks kept a "Hold" rating. The mixed revisions leave near-term sentiment ambiguous. Zacks estimate revisions (via MarketBeat)

Zacks Research released a series of Apr 15 estimate revisions for LW: several near-term quarterly EPS cuts (Q1–Q2 2027 and Q1–Q2 2028, Q4 2026/2027) but upgrades for some quarters (notably Q3 2027 and Q3 2028) and a small raise to FY2026; Zacks kept a "Hold" rating. The mixed revisions leave near-term sentiment ambiguous. Neutral Sentiment: Lamb Weston reported an April 1 quarter that beat consensus (EPS $0.72 vs $0.61; revenue $1.56B vs $1.49B). The beat shows operational resilience but management commentary and margin drivers will matter for sustainability. Earnings recap

Lamb Weston reported an April 1 quarter that beat consensus (EPS $0.72 vs $0.61; revenue $1.56B vs $1.49B). The beat shows operational resilience but management commentary and margin drivers will matter for sustainability. Negative Sentiment: Several sell-side moves have trimmed price targets and ratings recently (Wells Fargo, BNP Paribas Exane, Bank of America lowered targets; Weiss Ratings cut to "sell"), which can pressure sentiment and cap upside until fundamentals or forecasts improve. Analyst sentiment summary

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, insider Jan Eli B. Craps bought 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 300,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,595,000. This represents a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.19 per share, with a total value of $2,159,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,398,980 shares in the company, valued at $233,181,946.20. The trade was a 0.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 441,000 shares of company stock worth $18,703,290 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company's portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world's largest producers of frozen potato products.

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