Greystone Financial Group LLC Purchases 15,179 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,251 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.04. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. CocaCola's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from CocaCola's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola's payout ratio is 69.74%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 72,449 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $5,833,593.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 279,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,538,916.84. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,847,595.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,371,383.25. The trade was a 57.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 892,925 shares of company stock worth $70,254,796. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KO

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola's brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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