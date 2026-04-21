Greystone Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Greystone Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,039 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 8,967 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.9% of Greystone Financial Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the technology company's stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the technology company's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the technology company's stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the technology company's stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $253.56 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $220.72 and a one year high of $324.90. The company's fifty day moving average price is $248.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $237.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 60.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Argus set a $360.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $298.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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