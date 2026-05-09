GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC Purchases 1,457 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1%

CAT opened at $896.14 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.31 and a 1-year high of $931.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $755.75 and a 200-day moving average of $664.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.Caterpillar's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 30.06%.

Caterpillar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 5,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.18, for a total value of $5,093,032.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,299,496.28. The trade was a 68.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 9,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.25, for a total transaction of $8,477,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at $42,645,476.25. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,734 shares of company stock worth $67,054,613. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $677.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $890.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

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