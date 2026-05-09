GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC Reduces Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC lowered its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,419 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 6,539 shares during the quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 32.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after buying an additional 21,230,715 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after buying an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,658,924 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,598,957,000 after buying an additional 312,485 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,589,413 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,126,925,000 after buying an additional 288,828 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $75.64.

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Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Up 13.9%

Shares of INTC opened at $124.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $130.57. The stock has a market cap of $627.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.31 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.Intel's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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