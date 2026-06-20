Groupama Asset Managment Reduces Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Groupama Asset Managment cut its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,947 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Intel were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financially Speaking Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 89.2% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $95.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.09.

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More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $102.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $673.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $135.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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