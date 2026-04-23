G&S Capital LLC Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

G&S Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,653,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $17,510,615,000 after acquiring an additional 773,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,659,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,643,613,000 after acquiring an additional 285,582 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,910,198,000 after acquiring an additional 155,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 8.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,622,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,609,981,000 after acquiring an additional 708,716 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,275,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,217,394,000 after acquiring an additional 135,850 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 89,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,755,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $464.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $487.48 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average is $410.78 and its 200 day moving average is $324.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $491.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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