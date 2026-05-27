GS Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

GS Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised Texas Instruments’ price target to $370 from $320 and kept a Buy rating, signaling more upside from current levels. Benzinga report on Bank of America price target hike

Bank of America raised Texas Instruments’ price target to $370 from $320 and kept a rating, signaling more upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Seaport Research upgraded TXN to Buy from Neutral and set a $400 target, citing rising power needs at data centers and increasing electrical intensity per rack as a long-term demand driver. Yahoo Finance article on Seaport Research upgrade

Seaport Research upgraded TXN to from Neutral and set a $400 target, citing rising power needs at data centers and increasing electrical intensity per rack as a long-term demand driver. Positive Sentiment: Semiconductor stocks broadly strengthened on optimism in the AI/chip space, which is helping lift sentiment around Texas Instruments and other analog chip names. Yahoo Finance article on semiconductor rally

Semiconductor stocks broadly strengthened on optimism in the AI/chip space, which is helping lift sentiment around Texas Instruments and other analog chip names. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments has also been featured in bullish articles pointing to it as a potential opportunity alongside peers such as Micron, Microchip, and ON Semiconductor, reinforcing investor interest in the stock. Yahoo Finance article mentioning TXN as an opportunity

Texas Instruments has also been featured in bullish articles pointing to it as a potential opportunity alongside peers such as Micron, Microchip, and ON Semiconductor, reinforcing investor interest in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market gains tied to U.S.-Iran peace optimism are supporting risk appetite and may be adding a small tailwind to TXN, but this is a market-wide move rather than company-specific news. Barchart article on market optimism

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total value of $7,871,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 53,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,084,815.06. The trade was a 34.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $265.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $324.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.72. The company has a market capitalization of $295.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $326.42.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.Texas Instruments's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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