GS Investments Inc. Has $3.86 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

GS Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,408 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 7,944 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up about 2.1% of GS Investments Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GS Investments Inc.'s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 7,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 142 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,080.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 248 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,980.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 104,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,331,883.20. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 1,881 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.13, for a total transaction of $400,897.53. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $460,147.67. This trade represents a 46.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 25,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,004 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.1%

ROST opened at $234.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.32. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.49 and a fifty-two week high of $236.29.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. Ross Stores's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's payout ratio is 24.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ross Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.18.

View Our Latest Report on ROST

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

Further Reading

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