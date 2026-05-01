Guardant Health, Inc. $GH Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH - Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,885 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,424 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Guardant Health worth $14,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 873,203 shares of the company's stock worth $54,558,000 after acquiring an additional 173,281 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 301,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,835,000 after purchasing an additional 106,263 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 10.4% in the third quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 705,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,716,000 after purchasing an additional 66,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 57.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 305,147 shares of the company's stock worth $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 111,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, insider Terilyn J. Monroe sold 3,832 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $355,149.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,353.20. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Medina Manuel Hidalgo sold 1,300 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $119,002.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at $109,207.22. The trade was a 52.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 8,596 shares of company stock valued at $775,767 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore set a $110.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $128.63.

Read Our Latest Report on GH

Guardant Health Trading Up 4.4%

GH opened at $87.08 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $89.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.64. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $120.74.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $281.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $269.74 million. Guardant Health's quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health's mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company's flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

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