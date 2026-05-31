GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Sells 96,967 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,677 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 96,967 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for 3.0% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owned 0.36% of Verisk Analytics worth $111,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,931 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 114.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 52.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,876 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $42,325,000 after purchasing an additional 46,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. UBS Group set a $224.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $237.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Verisk Analytics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,118,164.48. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.51, for a total value of $400,475.85. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,520.68. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,535 shares of company stock worth $614,676 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $174.99 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $177.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.94 and a 1-year high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. Verisk Analytics's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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