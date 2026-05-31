Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Purchases 5,181 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,709 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 3.1% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc's holdings in Adobe were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 40,715 shares of the software company's stock worth $14,250,000 after acquiring an additional 23,671 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 106,598 shares of the software company's stock worth $38,309,000 after acquiring an additional 32,448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,410 shares of the software company's stock worth $469,467,000 after acquiring an additional 710,357 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 174,626 shares of the software company's stock worth $61,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,473 shares of the software company's stock worth $361,383,000 after acquiring an additional 174,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Adobe Stock Up 7.4%

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $259.21 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $224.13 and a one year high of $421.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $244.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The company's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at $10,623,440.66. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe is seeing renewed buying ahead of its expected June 11 earnings release, with investors likely adjusting positions and leaning into a valuation rebound after a prolonged reset in software stocks. Adobe shares rise as investors position ahead of next earnings and lean into a valuation rebound

Adobe is seeing renewed buying ahead of its expected June 11 earnings release, with investors likely adjusting positions and leaning into a valuation rebound after a prolonged reset in software stocks. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Adobe’s AI strategy, including AI agents and Acrobat becoming more of an AI workspace, which supports the view that Adobe can adapt its products to new workflows and defend its enterprise software franchise. Adobe Acrobat Studio review: Acrobat becomes an AI workspace

Recent commentary highlighted Adobe’s AI strategy, including AI agents and Acrobat becoming more of an AI workspace, which supports the view that Adobe can adapt its products to new workflows and defend its enterprise software franchise. Positive Sentiment: Adobe Analytics was named a “Champion” in Info-Tech Research Group’s 2026 Digital Analytics Data Quadrant, reinforcing the strength of Adobe’s analytics and customer-experience products. Top Digital Analytics Platforms Named 2026 Champions in Info-Tech Research Group's Data Quadrant Report

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Adobe from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Adobe from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $350.00 price objective on Adobe in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $338.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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