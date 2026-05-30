Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys New Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,506 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIX. UBS Group increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,680.00 to $1,992.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,969.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total transaction of $7,792,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,855,938.68. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,369.74, for a total transaction of $6,163,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $24,703,260.90. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,694 shares of company stock valued at $54,374,425. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,827.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 1.70. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $465.05 and a 52 week high of $2,073.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,692.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,322.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Further Reading

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