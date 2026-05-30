Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,234 Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock worth $289,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,683,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,679,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 177.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE opened at $284.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5,688.50 and a beta of 3.82. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $220.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.23. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $322.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $9,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 341,731 shares in the company, valued at $95,342,949. This trade represents a 9.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $3,088,328.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 190,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,502,176.85. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 268,777 shares of company stock valued at $55,112,564 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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