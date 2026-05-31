Gulfport Energy Corporation $GPOR Stock Holdings Lessened by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR - Free Report) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,229 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Gulfport Energy were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company's stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 8,449 shares of the company's stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 49,964 shares of the company's stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 160 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 759,740 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $155,154,102.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,690,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at $549,381,411.90. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Cutt sold 5,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.73, for a total transaction of $1,043,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,206.15. This represents a 16.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,258 shares of company stock valued at $179,141,707. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPOR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $230.00 to $219.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $230.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GPOR

Gulfport Energy Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:GPOR opened at $169.35 on Friday. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $160.95 and a 12 month high of $225.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company's 50 day moving average is $192.51 and its 200-day moving average is $198.74.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company's primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

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