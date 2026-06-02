GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,735 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 7,566 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.'s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts: Sign Up

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $183.97 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $177.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.94 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The firm had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total transaction of $408,776.64. Following the sale, the director owned 15,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,776,741.32. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,164.48. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 5,871 shares of company stock worth $1,023,452 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $237.20.

View Our Latest Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Verisk Analytics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Verisk Analytics wasn't on the list.

While Verisk Analytics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here