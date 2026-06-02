GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,516 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,981 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.'s holdings in Airbnb were worth $16,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 55.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $137.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $134.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.81 and a 1 year high of $147.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Argus upgraded shares of Airbnb to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Airbnb to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Airbnb from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $536,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 463,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,268,345. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 2,860 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $381,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,447,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $460,015,051.20. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 968,723 shares of company stock worth $130,478,651 in the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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