GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 10,031 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,483 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 10,031 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.'s holdings in Entergy were worth $19,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. United Community Bank lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 806.7% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 56.9% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 150.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 306.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Entergy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETR

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $105.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $80.11 and a 1 year high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Entergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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