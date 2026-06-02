GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 22,841 Shares of Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR - Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,932 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,841 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Interparfums worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Interparfums by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,204 shares of the company's stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Interparfums by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Interparfums by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interparfums by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Interparfums by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 660 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 20,000 shares of Interparfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $1,820,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,066,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,178,357.82. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company's stock.

Interparfums Stock Performance

Shares of Interparfums stock opened at $92.40 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $91.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.16. Interparfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $142.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $344.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Interparfums had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.32%.Interparfums's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interparfums, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPAR. BWS Financial reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Interparfums in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Interparfums from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Interparfums from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interparfums currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interparfums

Interparfums Company Profile

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company's core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

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