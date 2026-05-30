Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO Stake Boosted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 48,559 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $13,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,118.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 107.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $70,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HALO

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $1,284,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 767,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,322,187.20. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Cortney Caudill sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $1,356,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,014.80. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,482 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,842. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $66.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.76. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $51.06 and a one year high of $82.22. The stock's fifty day moving average is $66.14 and its 200-day moving average is $68.76.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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