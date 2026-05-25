Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 41,500 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 627.5% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 643.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CTO Souvik Das sold 14,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $349,526.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 210,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,000,594.20. This represents a 6.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 18,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $447,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 155,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,832.20. This represents a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,332 shares of company stock worth $4,624,562. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWAN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $24.55 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.55 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.55 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $24.55 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 0.0%

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $24.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The company's 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $221.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $214.09 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business's revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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