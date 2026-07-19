Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 69.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company's stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company's stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $66.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business's revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $191,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,275,819.41. The trade was a 13.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Darling Ingredients, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Darling Ingredients wasn't on the list.

While Darling Ingredients currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here