Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Takes $1.50 Million Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,666 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. Jabil makes up about 1.4% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,941 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Jabil from $304.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Jabil from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $453.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jabil

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $32,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,849,920. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 39,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,546,620. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 4,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,200 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $300.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.35. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.60 and a 1-year high of $428.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 2.57%.The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Jabil's payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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