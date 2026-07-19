Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Takes $920,000 Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,432 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,027 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $82,712,000 after buying an additional 1,407,109 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254,658 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $49,534,000 after buying an additional 843,983 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $841,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,868,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company's stock.

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Amkor Technology Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $62.94 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm's fifty day moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day moving average is $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 2.20.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Amkor Technology's quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $69.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMKR

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $431,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,353,913.84. The trade was a 11.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,159,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 108,806 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,703.80. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 114,000 shares of company stock worth $8,631,450 over the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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