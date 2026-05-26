Hantz Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 18,611.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,448 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 25,312 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 67.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total transaction of $356,840.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,290,950.40. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 4,314 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,363,180.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,020,349.83. This trade represents a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 56,514 shares of company stock valued at $17,933,796 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $324.86 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $345.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.53. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $397.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's payout ratio is 8.42%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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