Hantz Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Edison International $EIX

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 34,617 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Edison International were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ransom Advisory Ltd increased its position in Edison International by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Edison International Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:EIX opened at $69.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company's 50 day moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.03.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

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