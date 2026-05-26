Hantz Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 280.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 19 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $34,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total transaction of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,304.72. This trade represents a 60.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,650.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fair Isaac from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,619.36.

Read Our Latest Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,241.39 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a twelve month low of $870.01 and a twelve month high of $1,998.01. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,082.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,410.65.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.The business had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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