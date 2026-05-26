Hantz Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,510 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 5,825 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,638,914 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $604,606,000 after purchasing an additional 466,176 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 580.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,236,885 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $371,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,033 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,387,454 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 522,509 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,275,648 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $211,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,178 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,251 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $161,540,000 after purchasing an additional 860,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company's stock.

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Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $177.57 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $167.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.23. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.82 and a 52-week high of $199.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.85%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Texas Roadhouse's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Texas Roadhouse's dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Texas Roadhouse from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $195.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXRH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Lloyd Paul Marshall sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $178,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,841,538.84. This represents a 8.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,640 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.05, for a total value of $483,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,331.05. The trade was a 33.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 18,217 shares of company stock worth $3,162,560 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

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