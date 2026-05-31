Hantz Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Hantz Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 33,388 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Workday were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Finivi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.3% in the third quarter. Finivi Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker's stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker's stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Workday by 5.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the software maker's stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Workday by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the software maker's stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Workday by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Workday

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Positive Sentiment: Workday’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with revenue and earnings topping estimates and management highlighting renewed momentum in the core business plus stronger AI-driven demand for HR and finance automation. This has supported the stock’s recent move higher.

Workday’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with revenue and earnings topping estimates and management highlighting renewed momentum in the core business plus stronger AI-driven demand for HR and finance automation. This has supported the stock’s recent move higher. Positive Sentiment: Workday expanded its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to bring AI agents for HR and finance into Gemini Enterprise and daily workflows, reinforcing the company’s AI product story and potentially improving long-term adoption. Workday and Google Cloud Expand Strategic Partnership to Bring AI Agents for HR and Finance Into Employees' Daily Workflows

Workday expanded its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to bring AI agents for HR and finance into Gemini Enterprise and daily workflows, reinforcing the company’s AI product story and potentially improving long-term adoption. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage has been constructive, with commentary around Workday being a top momentum and value name, and Bank of America reportedly reinstating coverage while acknowledging the strength of its sticky enterprise software franchise.

Analyst coverage has been constructive, with commentary around Workday being a top momentum and value name, and Bank of America reportedly reinstating coverage while acknowledging the strength of its sticky enterprise software franchise. Positive Sentiment: Broader software sentiment improved after Snowflake’s strong results eased fears that AI would displace subscription software, which helped lift Workday and other SaaS names as investors rotated back into AI-enabled enterprise platforms.

Broader software sentiment improved after Snowflake’s strong results eased fears that AI would displace subscription software, which helped lift Workday and other SaaS names as investors rotated back into AI-enabled enterprise platforms. Neutral Sentiment: Workday also announced a deeper Google Cloud integration for AI agents and other product enhancements, which is strategically important but still needs time to translate into sustained revenue acceleration.

Workday also announced a deeper Google Cloud integration for AI agents and other product enhancements, which is strategically important but still needs time to translate into sustained revenue acceleration. Negative Sentiment: Despite the recent rebound, Workday remains well below its 52-week high and has lagged the broader market over the past year, so some investors may still view the rally as a recovery move rather than a full trend reversal.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $146.19 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.36 and a 1-year high of $257.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Workday had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 1,585 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $179,184.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 31,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,344.35. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robert Enslin sold 5,373 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $695,319.93. Following the sale, the insider owned 165,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,406,225.74. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 989,814 shares of company stock valued at $131,576,291. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Workday from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $185.03.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

About Workday

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

Further Reading

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