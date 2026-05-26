Hantz Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,704 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,538 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of Encompass Health worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EHC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,470 shares of the company's stock worth $8,960,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,197 shares of the company's stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 25,574 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 667.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company's stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $588,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $145.29.

Get Our Latest Report on EHC

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In related news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $71,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,588,382.80. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Edmund Fay sold 11,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,277,259.00. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 89,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,557,775. This trade represents a 11.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE EHC opened at $105.04 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.77 and a 12 month high of $127.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.95 and a 200-day moving average of $105.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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