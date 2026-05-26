Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $5.24 Million Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI - Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,066 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 8,205 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,305,182 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,089,260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,041,990 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $187,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 19.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 956,441 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $196,376,000 after purchasing an additional 157,605 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 874,078 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $157,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 717,952 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $147,410,000 after purchasing an additional 27,328 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $210.00 to $184.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $191.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Houlihan Lokey

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $71,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,700. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 6,265 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $941,378.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,378.90. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI stock opened at $151.71 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.41 and a 52-week high of $211.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $149.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.27.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.16). Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $635.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey's revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Houlihan Lokey's payout ratio is 38.59%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm's core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

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