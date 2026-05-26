Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $5.32 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 1,221.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,538 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 27,302 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 142 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,080.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 248 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total value of $3,398,371.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 116,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,935,577.48. The trade was a 11.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 1,881 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.13, for a total value of $400,897.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,159 shares in the company, valued at $460,147.67. This trade represents a 46.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,756 shares of company stock worth $5,521,004. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research cut Ross Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $230.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $234.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.49 and a twelve month high of $235.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $219.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.02% and a net margin of 9.74%.Ross Stores's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's payout ratio is 24.86%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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