Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,073 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after buying an additional 38,939 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Antero Resources worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AR. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,294,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $137,437,000 after buying an additional 2,099,755 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $116,371,000 after buying an additional 2,023,828 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,970,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $267,485,000 after buying an additional 1,922,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,737,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Antero Resources to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE AR opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.36. Antero Resources Corporation has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $45.75. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,772.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 277,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,904.55. This represents a 12.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Hardesty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 150,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,610,648. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 252,316 shares of company stock worth $9,977,259 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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