Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,694 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,689,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Datadog by 134.5% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 31,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 30.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748,738 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 71.3% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 170,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 1,964.8% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 36,683 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock opened at $222.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.40. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $224.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a PE ratio of 585.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 52,832 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $10,000,040.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 622,726 shares in the company, valued at $117,869,577.28. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $6,765,416.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 437,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,871,380.93. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 885,963 shares of company stock worth $130,015,444 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Datadog from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Datadog from $195.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Datadog from $220.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 target price on Datadog in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $213.98.

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About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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