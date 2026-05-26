Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $6.66 Million Position in APi Group Corporation $APG

Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG - Free Report) by 628.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,019 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 150,139 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in APi Group were worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 858 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 14,720.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 15,648 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $711,984.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,275,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $58,013,364.50. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 65,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $2,981,141.66. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,477,284 shares in the company, valued at $431,121,649.16. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 5,126,000 shares of company stock valued at $217,071,030 in the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APi Group Trading Up 0.0%

APG opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. APi Group Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company's 50 day moving average price is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83.

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that APi Group Corporation will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APG shares. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 price target on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of APi Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $55.00 price target on shares of APi Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APi Group

About APi Group

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

Further Reading

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