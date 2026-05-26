Hantz Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,160 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,468,180 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $892,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415,576 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 47.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,830,294 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,004,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,927 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 32.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,273,700 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $960,831,000 after acquiring an additional 796,379 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $139,636,000. Finally, Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $136,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company's stock.

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Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $225.31 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $206.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.16 and a 12 month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Automatic Data Processing's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.43%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D'ambrosio sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.45, for a total transaction of $113,188.35. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,706.40. This represents a 5.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $332.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $249.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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