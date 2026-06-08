Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 20,223 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 419,277 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 20,223 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $96,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $266,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 485,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,242,432.13. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,268,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $246.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $249.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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