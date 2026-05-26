Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 5,445 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Hantz Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,396 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 5,445 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,877,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,338,533 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,299,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,205 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 65,889 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $20,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $15,332,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,824,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 3,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.57, for a total transaction of $864,766.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 85,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,552,814.40. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $908,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 19,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,384,778.72. This trade represents a 17.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $204.89 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.75 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $211.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.09. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 10.76%.The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The business's revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AJG. Wall Street Zen raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $235.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $240.00 target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.00.

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About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

Further Reading

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