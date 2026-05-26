Hantz Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 20,021 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DLD Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,200,200,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,031,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,450,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $106,395,000 after buying an additional 1,082,638 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,587,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,295,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HALO opened at $68.32 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.06 and a 1-year high of $82.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The firm had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $1,284,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 767,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,322,187.20. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $103,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,443,853.04. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 120,482 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,842 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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