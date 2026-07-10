Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,906 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 78,791 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.8% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in Amazon.com by 27,376.7% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,272,397,000 after acquiring an additional 98,090,585 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 20,598.0% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,308,193,000 after purchasing an additional 87,557,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 879.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,431,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,017,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $239,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 484,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,175,038.79. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at $581,042,879.72. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $247.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.39 and a 200 day moving average of $235.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Phillip Securities raised Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler set a $330.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

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